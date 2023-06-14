Central Western Daily
Several Orange CBD streets and roads closed for road repairs to June 16

By Emily Gobourg
Updated June 14 2023 - 11:24am, first published 11:00am
Detours are in place across Orange, with the roundabout at Kite and Hill streets currently closed for roadworks, June 14. Picture by Riley Krause.
Commuters will run into several detours across Orange this week, with road works ramping up to improve colour city streets.

