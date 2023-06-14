Commuters will run into several detours across Orange this week, with road works ramping up to improve colour city streets.
A number of locations will be impacted as Orange City Council crews and contractors put the streets into recovery mode.
The surface of Woodward Street will be rehabilitated, between Summer and Kite streets, on Wednesday and Thursday.
The southbound lane will be closed to traffic during the day from 7am to 5pm, detouring all commuters until its reopening later this week.
Coronation Drive is also facing significant repairs between Woodward Street and Linden Avenue, which will take place on Friday.
These works will also occur during 7am to 5pm, allowing access to only one lane of traffic in the eastbound direction during the day.
This includes access to and from Kenna Street and Wattle Avenue, where motorists will also be restricted, with those restrictions lifting in the evening after scheduled work hours.
Other roads projects this week include pothole repairs in Lone Pine Avenue, with council crews following-up on other pothole hazards around the area.
The new roundabout works will continue at the corner of Clinton and Dalton streets, including ongoing roadworks along Clergate Road.
The road will again be closed from Monday to Friday during the hours of 7am to 5pm, and only reopen for motorists at night.
Temporary traffic lights are in operation to assist traffic movements.
