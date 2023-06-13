A woman banned from a regional Mall who was charged with trespassing and breaking into someone's car said she was "hearing voices" at the time.
Braun Avenue resident Geanne Louise Peterson, 46, appeared in Dubbo Local Court on June 7. She pleaded guilty to unlawfully entering inclosed land, carrying goods suspected of being stolen, entering a vehicle without consent and larceny.
"I didn't mean it. I was hearing voices. I'm sorry, your honour," Peterson said when she represented herself in court.
On March 7 this year, a Wheelers Lane resident contacted police after Peterson broke into their car and stole cigarettes, lighters and $40 cash. The incident was captured on CCTV.
The victim heard someone rummaging through her car about 2.30am and looked at footage. It revealed Peterson, wearing a white dress and a beanie, shining a torch inside the car. The victim's partner immediately grabbed a baseball bat and confronted Peterson who then screamed and ran away.
The court also heard Peterson was banned from Orana mall and its car park for two years on September 29, 2021. However, on March 8 this year about 1.45pm police caught her trying to enter the mall. She told them she was aware of her ban.
Police found out she had been charged with several theft offences in the past and asked about the bags she was carrying at the time. She said she had "got them from a friend".
Police searched the bags and found several new items but no receipt. They suspected Peterson had stolen these goods which included incense sticks, pet care products and someone's pensioner concession card.
When officers went to arrest her on March 29, Peterson denied breaking into the car and being confronted with a baseball bat. She told police she had a mental illness and could not remember the incident.
In court she asked magistrate Gary Wilson if she could get a bond, a probation, "or something like that".
"You know you've been to jail for these types of offences before," Mr Wilson said.
"It won't happen again your honour," Peterson said.
"Promise?," Mr Wilson said.
"Yeah," she said.
Mr Wilson then convicted Peterson and sentenced her to a 12-month community correction order for charges.
