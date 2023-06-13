Central Western Daily
Roads

Molong fatality joins nearly 30 major crashes on western roads amid horror long June weekend

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated June 13 2023 - 6:46pm, first published 6:30pm
Molong's June long weekend tragedy was included in a host of horrific statistics across New South Wales roads from June 9 to 12. Picture by Jude Keogh.
Molong's devastating fatality is included in New South Wales roads data amid a tragic long weekend, with the western area recording 27 other major car crashes during this time.

