Molong's devastating fatality is included in New South Wales roads data amid a tragic long weekend, with the western area recording 27 other major car crashes during this time.
With double demerits in force, Operation King's Birthday 2023 commenced at 12.01am on Friday, June 9, and concluded at 11.59pm on Monday, June 12.
Statewide, police targeted major factors contributing to road trauma - driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, excessive speed, fatigue, mobile phone use while driving, and non-wearing of seatbelts and helmets.
Across the region's roads, 500 speeding infringements were issued while a total of 16,417 breath tests were carried out.
Of those tests, 34 people returned positive PCA [Prescribed Concentration of Alcohol] results.
Further statistics released by the state's authorities on Tuesday afternoon confirmed the overall death toll, with crashes claiming a shocking total of 14 lives on all NSW roads.
The horrific Hunter Valley bus rollover on June 11 added another 10 fatalities to an already-existing list of four deaths in the days prior.
Four separate fatalities recorded the death of a woman in Molong on the Friday, the death of a motorcyclist in Glebe the following day, and two more tragedies on the Sunday - a male died in a single-vehicle crash in Mount Victoria, while a female pedestrian was killed in Roseville.
Killing a 36-year-old woman on June 9, the tragedy on Molong's Speedy Street continues to be investigated by police.
The Molong crash victim was Kristy Armstrong - who was tragically killed at the scene at around 3.40pm on Friday, June 9.
Known by many as a champion of her community and a devoted mother-of-three, Ms Armstrong was the driver of the green Ford sedan involved in the incident.
The sedan also carried two young passengers - believed to be two of her three daughters - who are aged eight and 13. The children were treated by paramedics at the scene for minor injuries before being taken to Orange hospital.
It's understood by the Central Western Daily the the driver of the ute was Ms Armstrong's former partner, Troy Armstrong.
Freed from his vehicle by Fire and Rescue NSW and treated by paramedics at the scene, the 35-year-old male was transported by helicopter to Royal North Shore hospital.
As of Sunday, June 11, Mr Armstrong remains in a critical condition.
Police appealed for any witnesses to the crash to come forward with information, urging the public to provide any dashcam or CCTV footage from the Molong area between the hours of 1pm to 4pm on June 9.
The crash has since left a multitude of broken hearts in its wake, with many families across the region taking to social media to convey a mix of outrage, devastation, and deepest condolences.
A GoFundMe page was recently launched in Kristy Armstrong's honour and to offer financial support to her children, with all proceeds going directly to her parents.
Police continue to urge anyone with information about road-related incidents to contact Crime Stopper on 1800 333 000, or to report any intel online via the website.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.