Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Watch
Community

Orange's firefighters launch weekend fire safety blitz in Glenroi

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
June 17 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Orange's firefighters will go door-to-door in Glenroi this weekend in support of Naomie Richings' neighbours and other residents hit hard by the fatal house fire earlier this month.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.