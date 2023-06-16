Orange's firefighters will go door-to-door in Glenroi this weekend in support of Naomie Richings' neighbours and other residents hit hard by the fatal house fire earlier this month.
The winter fire safety blitz is a free, no-strings-attached service to lower any identified fire risks in homes.
Firefighter Doug Fisk said, sadly, it's often tragedies like Orange's fatal housefire that often spur reactive movements in a bid to prevent further fires and the potential loss of more lives.
After a devastating blaze claimed the life of Ms Richings on June 3, the Fire and Rescue NSW Central West's duty commander said regional tragedies can hit hard for small communities.
"We know people don't like strangers knocking on their doors, but please make an exception for us this weekend," Mr Fisk said.
Mr Fisk said as tragic as it is, the recent housefire fatality has presented an opportunity to prevent any other deadly consequences taking place in Orange.
"We're very good at knowing people in our local area, so when something tragic like this happens, usually our kids go to school with a class mate who was directly impacted by it, or someone's grown up with the person or they've been neighbours for years," he said.
"We take ownership in these circumstances as well, because our kids also go to those same schools or there are partners working or living in those same spots.
"We don't want any more housefires or people getting hurt, so let's work together as the close community that we are, and stamp it out by getting on top of any issues."
Crews will be on the streets from 10am and go until "as long as daylight allows", starting from Ms Ritchings' residence on Pimpala place and working out from there.
If you want to answer the door in your dressing gown or Oodie, we want you to go for it.- Firefighter Doug Fisk on Orange's winter fire safety blitz in Glenroi, June 17 and 18.
In houses with living areas posing potential risks, residents will be able to have smoke alarms installed or expired batteries replaced, free of charge.
With most fires in the home commonly starting in kitchens, appliances and cords from electrical devices can also be safety-checked, along with testing different heating equipment amid the western winter snap.
"We're also there to answer any questions people might have about what to do in the event of a housefire, there's no silly questions when it comes to the 'what if' scenarios," Mr Fisk said.
"I think people don't want to ask questions with others thinking 'oh, that's dumb', because it's not and that's part of why we'll be there. So if you see us on the street, please come over and talk to us."
For those still using inexpensive and old charging cords for their phones, Mr Fisk urged people to bin them.
Particularly for those in houses built more than 20 year ago, he said that often power boards are also being dangerously overloaded as there's only one power point per room.
"We need to start going through those things and throwing them out, it's not worth hanging onto them considering the consequences that can come with keeping them," he said.
There's no silly questions when it comes to the 'what if' scenarios please come over and talk to us.- Central West fire commander, Doug Fisk on June fire safety blitz.
"Looking at heater and electric blanket cords as well, the drip tray on the barbecue, lint filters on driers, faulty dishwasher elements - we need to be as careful as we can."
Fire and Rescue crews will continue letterbox drops in the Glenroi area, distributing flyers on Thursday and Friday leading up to the blitz.
For anyone unable to be home during the weekend, Mr Fisk encouraged people to phone Orange's fire station on (02) 6339 8512 to organise another time.
For more information, head online to the Fire and Rescue NSW Station 412 Orange Facebook page.
