Covid testing has returned to the Orange Showground after the government wound back its funding for such facilities.
As of May 13, the PCR pop-up clinic closed as a shift to a pathology referral model was implemented.
Announcing the decision in April, NSW Health Minister Ryan Park said it was the right time to move away from the existing pandemic arrangements.
Now, nearly a month lying in wait, testing is back at the Showground, but for some, it comes with a cost.
The clinic is being Histopath Diagnostics Specialists which operate 15 sites around the site, including Orange and Dubbo.
A spokesman for the company outlined what the differences are since the Showground site reopened on Monday, June 5
"Before May 13 it used to be a free test where everyone could come to the clinic and get their test done," he said.
"But after May 13 the government withdrew its support in doing this free testing. Now, you need to have a doctor's referral to get the test done for free."
If you don't have a referral though, it will cost you $49 to get a PCR test.
"Obtaining a referral from a GP however is harder than ever, with long wait times and increasing gap fees adding time delays and costs to those who wish to obtain a PCR for Covid," the spokesman added.
"Histopath will be safeguarding people's choice to access PCR testing, offering PCR tests combining Covid with flu and RSV available at our drive-through and walk-in sites for those without a referral for only $49, with results available same day."
The spokesman said that there was no set timeline regarding how long the testing centre would remain open for. He added since it reopened, on average less than ten people are day are coming in to be tested.
