Central Western Daily
Home/National Sport/A-League

Bathurst High sits out opening tie of Astley Cup as Orange and Dubbo face off

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated June 13 2023 - 1:14pm, first published 1:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Orange High School take to the pitch against Dubbo College on Friday there will be more than a few keen observers to the east.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.