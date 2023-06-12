Another vitally important week for reflection will commence this Sunday with the Refugee Week getting under way.
This is being launched by the Refugee Council of Australia, and certainly deserves our attention and greater understanding.
Over the years there has been so much publicity about "Boat People" that it really has clouded the truth about the matter.
So - if someone asks you to give an opinion about people coming across the seas, it needs to be based on fact and not fiction.
A refugee is described in the Oxford Dictionary as "a person taking refuge especially in a foreign country from war or persecution or natural disaster."
Unlike tourists and immigrants who are able to get their paper work in order, refugees are often trying to escape with nothing more than the clothes on their backs.
The title "asylum seeker" is meant to describe a person trying to escape horror and hardship and find peace, safety and new beginnings.
For those with access to financial support, this can be seen as a way out without undue pressures or concerns.
For those who are destitute, homeless and hungry, any resolution might seem to be worth trying.
That's where the Boat People come into focus.
Sadly, with the extraordinary backlog with the visas and the long term incarceration of innocent people still waiting for their claims to be addressed, peace and tranquility seem to be unattainable.
A refugee or an asylum seeker is not a criminal, deserving of imprisonment and punishment, but a fellow human being deserving of respect, dignity and compassion.
Many of the first newcomers to our land came as convicts, and their descendants are widely spread across our land.
Hopefully, our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander brothers and sisters will soon have their rightful place in this land, and Reconciliation and Citizenship will be fully recognized.
The historic abuse of these people, their current struggle to have Australian history include the existence of so many generations who lived here, cared for the land, and for one another.
There are so many things we can learn from them if we will only listen.
Australia is certainly a multicultural country with so many of us descended from people who came here as convicts, immigrants, workers and free settlers, and it would be almost an impossible task to list all the countries from which we are descended.
Refugee Week is a challenge to each and every one of us to welcome the strangers, for our Governments to speed up the process towards citizenship that is holding up so many people, and for friendliness, respect and kindness towards all whom we meet, irrespective of the colour of their skin, their broken English speech, or their different backgrounds.
God bless Australia, and every person who lives here, old or new!
