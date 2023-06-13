A woman who threatened to share naked images of her partner's ex has faced court.
The 35-year-old, of Orange, is not named to protect the identity of the victim and pleaded guilty to a single count of domestic violence intimidation.
According to documents presented in Orange Local Court, the woman contacted the victim using the Facebook messenger app about 10.47pm on February 5, 2023 and said she couldn't wait to "destroy you".
Over the course of the evening she threatened to distribute intimate images the victim had allegedly sent her former partner after the relationship ended.
The accused threatened to send an image to "every single person on your friends list".
"I've seen it all mate and so will everyone else," she wrote in one of the messages.
They continued exchanging messages until February 6 and the victim reported the threats to the police.
The court was informed that the threats caused the victim to fear for her safety and damage to her reputation.
Police obtained screenshots of the conversation and arrested the accused woman on February 15 at her house.
Solicitor Rebecca Scott said her client recognises that she "acted badly" and was a reaction to messages from the ex that were continuing to come through.
"She reacted in a very poor manner," Ms Scott said adding that the woman is now taking steps to address her mental health.
Magistrate David Day said the woman's actions did not cross the custody threshold.
"It's the telecommunications enablement which is of concern, there needs to be some general deterrence," he said.
"There were threats to send messages with attached photographs and indecent photographs. She has one conviction.
"I take the view that it does cross the conviction threshold because of the need to send a message out to the community that this sort of behaviour is not acceptable."
Mr Day convicted the woman and placed her on a two-year community correction order.
