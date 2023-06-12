Get ready to be shaken and stirred by the launch of a stylish new outdoor Martini Bar at the Oriana Retro Hotel and Resort in Orange.
The outdoor bar opened on the long weekend and will continue to operate from 5pm to 7pm on Friday and Saturday nights with $15 retro classic martinis along with a selection of Sex in the City style variations on the most classic of cocktails.
The Oriana Owner, Espen Harbitz said the martini is associated with glamour, style and elegance making it the perfect addition to The Oriana's line-up.
"Already a favourite drink at the Oriana's popular Bela Vista Bar, the martini is as fun as it is elegant," Mr Harbitz said.
"Our new garden Martini Bar will feature cosy fire pits and is set to be a winter hot spot for after work and early evening catch ups or pre-dinner drinks with a twist.
"Enjoy a few martinis fireside, then venture inside and sample our new European-inspired winter menu in The Peacock Room Restaurant at the Oriana."
The new menu includes a modern take on a classic European dining menu with dishes such as Black Forest venison, Parisian cheese souffle, forest foraged mushrooms and Australian lamb sourced from Kinross Station.
