The long weekend crawl over the Blue Mountains has begun.
As of 3.30pm, Live Traffic is warning motorists headed eastbound over the Great Western Highway to expect significant delays and allow extra travel time as the long weekend comes to an end.
The warning indicates the worst points of travel are at bottlenecks at Blackheath and Medlow Bath on the Great Western Highway.
The Bells Line of Road is also an issue, the Transport for NSW service says.
On Monday, June 12 eastbound traffic remains heavy from Hartley to Medlow Bath on the Great Western Highway and eastbound traffic on Bells Line of Road is heavy from Mount Tomah to Bilpin and Kurrajong Heights to North Richmond.
The warning from Live Traffic says to allow extra travel time.
