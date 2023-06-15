A unique blend of old and new

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday June 16: 114 McLachlan Street, Orange:
Visit realestateview.com.au to learn more about 114 McLachlan Street, or click here to discover this week's realestateview eEdition.
With timeless appeal, this centrally located cottage is ready and awaiting it's new owners. With the well loved, double brick period style home located in an excellent position, listing agency, One Agency, said the location was just one of the many great things about the property. "It is a well-loved, double brick period style home in an excellent position," they said.
The location was also something the current owners loved. "This house has been a great investment," they said. "Its double brick charm was appealing to us and its close proximity to town, Kinross School and 'Bills Beans' only a two minute stroll for morning coffee."
Set on an easily managed 538 square metre block, 114 McLachlan Street is a great mix of old and new. Inside the home, you will find an updated kitchen complete with electric cooking, dishwasher and polished floorboards. The bathroom has also been renovated and features a luxurious spa bath, while three bedrooms provide space for the family with built-in robes for storage.
There is a cosy family room ready to entertaining friends and family with ducted reverse-cycle air conditioning to keep you comfortable all year round, while the sunroom at the rear of the home is the perfect spot to escape and relax on those sunny days.
114 McLachlan Street also provides a solar hot water system to help keep those bills down, and a back-to-base alarm system for the safety of your family and your home.
With original features throughout including high ceilings and timeless skirting boards and architraves, new owners could move straight in or choose to do further improvements and refurbishments to the home.
Current improvements to the home include updated plumbing, electrical, communications and gas. The home has been fully rewired and upgraded to three-phase power from the street including the garage, while both have been newly wired with Cat-6 cable and NBN.
The double bay garage itself is a massive bonus. It is fully serviced with gas, plumbing and sewer-works for a laundry, bathroom, and toilet, making it available for extra accommodation (subject to council approval).
The backyard also features a barbecue area, while still allowing plenty of space for kids to play or to set up your own gardens and vegetable patch.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.