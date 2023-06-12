Whether it was serving a schooner on a Saturday night or driving kids to school throughout the week, Reg 'Digger' Hughes' impact on the community could be felt far and wide.
The Manildra Rhinos and Manildra Bowling Club life member died from natural causes on Thursday, June 8 at the age of 87.
His daughter, Lindy Whale, said her father was one of the most appreciative people going around.
"Even in his last days at hospital, he was so grateful," she said.
"The nurse would be going 'how are you Reg' and he'd thank them for asking."
Although Mr Hughes was born in Wellington and grew up in Sydney until he was six years old, it was Manildra where he would live and work for the majority of his life.
His first job came at the post office, before a move to Manildra Motors in the early 1960s.
But it was a decision to take on a role at the bowling club in 1964 that made Mr Hughes one of the most well-loved people in town.
"Recently, the bowling club had a big function to thank him for all his work and when he made his speech he said 'I love the town and I love you all'," Mrs Whale said.
"He was down at the bowling club until he couldn't do it any more. He just had that amazing work ethic and that sense of always giving back, something he passed on to his kids."
Mr Hughes' record as a bowler was also up their with the best. He won more than a dozen singles titles and represented Western on three occasions at the state championships.
For a decade in the mid 1970s and '80s, he and wife Mary Hughes also ran a corner store in Derowie Street.
Although there were brief moves to Young and Cudal, Mr Hughes always felt at home in Manildra. He would drive students to and from school in the mornings and afternoons and worked the gate for the Rhinos for many years.
Mrs Whale added of all the things her dad was known for, loyalty was right up there.
"He was quite young when his family left so he boarded with various families," she said.
"He always acknowledged them and never forgot anyone who was good to him."
A service for Mr Hughes will be held at the St Michael's Catholic Church on Loftus Street in Manildra at 11am on Tuesday, June 13.
He is survived by his wife Mary and children Chris Hughes, Anthony Hughes, Mandy Wright and Lindy Whale, and predeceased by daughter Suellen Hughes.
