Central Western Daily
Home/Community/Babies, Weddings & Obituaries
Honour

Tributes paid to Manildra great Reg 'Digger' Hughes

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
June 12 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reg Hughes with wife Mary. Picture supplied
Reg Hughes with wife Mary. Picture supplied

Whether it was serving a schooner on a Saturday night or driving kids to school throughout the week, Reg 'Digger' Hughes' impact on the community could be felt far and wide.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.