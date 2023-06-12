A teenager was convicted by the District Court after she mugged two 12-year-old girls with the help of a co-offender.
On June 6 this year, Katelyn Good, 19, appeared in court and pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery in company. Good was on conditional bail at the time of the crimes.
"This offence is the most serious on her record and her first as an adult," Judge Karen Robinson said.
The co-offender cannot be named for legal reasons.
The offences occurred last year on April 4 when the two victims were walking to school in west Dubbo.
About 8am, victim one's mother dropped her off at an oval near their school so she could walk with victim two. While waiting for her friend, she sat against the football posts and played on her mobile phone. She saw Good and the co-accused walk past her.
Victim two was dropped off half an hour later, and the two girls began walking towards school as the offenders watched them. Victim one stopped to take off her tracksuit pants as she was hot and had shorts underneath. Victim two stopped and waited for her.
As the child took off her pants and was crouched down to put her shoes back on, Good and the co-offender walked behind both of them. Good put her arm around victim one's neck and asked "Where's your phones? Where's your phones?".
The girls were unsure what was happening and thought the offenders were joking.
The co-offender threatened to stab the victims if they didn't tell them where their phones were.
"Do you want to be stabbed?," the co-offender asked and mentioned a knife while hovering his hand around his pocket.
"Stop shaking. You're going back to school, it's fine," Good said to the girls.
The victims told them where their phones were. The co-offender took victim one's phone and hurriedly asked her to reset her password. He asked her to change it to 123456. Victim two also handed her phone to the co-offender.
The two offenders then left with the phones before turning back and asking the victims if they had any key cards or pins.
"No," the victims said. The girls walked to the school office and reported the incident. Police were called and they took CCTV footage from the area which recorded Good's moves just after the robbery.
During her arrest, Good told police the robbery was not planned and that the two girls were "being cheeky". When police asked why she put the victim in a headlock, Good said she didn't know they were 12.
Good was arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station where she helped unlock the phones so they could be returned to the victims.
The co-offender was found guilty in Children's Court and put on probation for 15 months without conviction.
The court heard victim two's impact statement on Tuesday.
"The impact has led her to be afraid and anxious ... walking down the street or going to the shops, causing her to worry it might happen again," Judge Robinson said. "The fact that [someone so young] can feel such anxiety and fear... is concerning."
"Words cannot express how bad I feel, it's disgraceful," Good said in her sentence assessment report.
The court heard Good had been exposed to substance misuse and had an expansive history of child trauma. She was also medicated for anxiety and depression. During this time she began committing crimes like shoplifting and breaking into cars.
"Her background is causally connected to the offending. It had had a significant impact on her moral culpability and reduced it," Judge Robinson said.
However, after her latest offence, Good had made positive inroads such as abstaining from drugs and enrolling into a course.
During sentencing, Judge Robinson took into account Good's young age, her disassociation from prohibited drug use and current pro social environment.
The 19-year-old was sentenced to an aggregate prison term of two years and 10 months which she will serve by way of an intensive correction order in the community with supervision. She was also ordered to do 150 hours of community service.
Good received a 37.5 per cent discount on her sentence (25 per cent for plea of guilty; 12.5 per cent for assisting police).
"You have been given a warning," Judge Robinson said.
