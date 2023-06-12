Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Katelyn Good robbed 12-year-olds, convicted by court

BS
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated June 12 2023 - 8:02pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A police van parked outside Dubbo Courthouse, where the teenager was sentenced on Tuesday. Picture file
A police van parked outside Dubbo Courthouse, where the teenager was sentenced on Tuesday. Picture file

A teenager was convicted by the District Court after she mugged two 12-year-old girls with the help of a co-offender.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.