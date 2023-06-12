Thursday marks a momentous day in the long and decorated history of the Astley Cup.
The opening day of the 2023 competition will be the first action in the inter-school tournament's 100th year.
Kicking off in 1923, the competition, pitting Orange High, Bathurst High and Dubbo Senior College schools against each other, is the longest running of its kind.
And over the course of the bulk of those 100 years, the Central Western Daily has been there to cover it all.
From tennis, to boys' and girls' soccer, to netball and basketball ... and of course athletics and rugby league. Then there's some of the forgotten sports, like softball and girls' basketball, too.
Check out our flashback gallery.
For the 2023 Astley Cup, Orange High hosts Dubbo in this week's series opening tie. Orange then travels to Bathurst on June 22 and June 23.
