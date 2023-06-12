A woman is appealing a full-time jail sentence she received after she was repeatedly caught driving while unlicensed.
Stacey Lee Reid, 35, of Amaroo Crescent previously had a P2 licence but it has been expired since November 27, 2010.
Solicitor Taras Maksymczuk asked for a community-based sentence but accepted his client's "criminal record does not do her any favour".
"She has many convictions for driving while disqualified and similar offences," he said.
"One of those offences happened while she was moving her car, it happened just outside her house."
Mr Maksymczuk said Reid has attempted to get her licence back several times but failed the test to get a provisional licence and she has a "poly-substance abuse problem".
Magistrate David Day said Reid had a bad record and crossed the custody threshold.
"She can't pass the knowledge test, she's a danger to the public," Mr Day said.
Although Reid's licence expired in 2010, Mr Day said she was last licensed to drive in 2008.
"There after she has committed offences which caused her to be disqualified and she's been disqualified ever since," Mr day said.
"It's not the worst [record] I've seen but it's one of the worst for unlicensed driving."
Reid was caught driving with a young child in her car at 10.58am on February 10, 2023, after police stopped her for a random breath test.
She told the police she was a learner driver and checks revealed her previous P2 licence had expired in 2010.
Reid was caught driving again five days later.
On this occasion police were patrolling Amaroo Street about 7.18am on February 15, 2023, and saw Reid drive out of her driveway and upon seeing the police drive straight back in and park on the front lawn.
Mr Day convicted Reid, disqualified her driver's licence for six months and sentenced her to three-months full-time jail.
However, she was later released on unconditional bail for a severity appeal that will be heard in full-time jail.
