When two rights make an even bigger right.
That was the secret behind a successful start to the June long weekend at the Bathurst Train Station and Rail Museum.
Having held markets twice before, and welcomed steam trains - which have become a common sight across the Central West in the last decade - into the station over the long weekend on two occasions, both experiences were combined.
And third time was definitely a charm.
"It's the third time we've had markets here at the museum and each time it's become more popular," Bathurst Rail Museum coordinator Ali Wright said.
"And having it on the long weekend in conjunction with all the steam trains coming has been a very popular event."
Primary school students in the Bathurst region were treated to a sneak peek on Friday, June 9, with over 350 kids enjoying a special trip from Tarana to Bathurst.
People came from near and far to experience a trip on the locomotive, and had the opportunity to check out the markets before or after their journeys.
Stalls selling everything from dog treats, to clothing, candles and crafts, were set up outside of the Bathurst Rail Museum.
And shoppers were treated to some live entertainment from Bathurst Academy of Music's John Armstrong.
"This has been great and people have been fabulous," he said.
While Mr Armstrong is no stranger to performing for crowds, the gig was extra exciting as it combined two of his favourite things.
With a love for music and a love for trains, he was in his element.
"I've been brought up with trains. My grandfather worked on the railway here in Bathurst, so it's a family thing," he said.
"There's so many memories for me attached to trains more than anything.
"I've got model trains at home and all things like that, I absolutely love them."
