ON another day, Western NSW Football may have won by three or four goals.
But on Saturday morning at Proctor Park, the under 15s side had to settle for a 1-all draw in their round 15 Association Youth League match with Nepean FA.
And while the team was unable to claim victory, after a late Nepean equaliser, Western coach Scott Mutton was pleased with how his team played
"They played really well and really dominated, creating a lot of chances," he said.
"It was just one of those days where they didn't take them and kept the other team in the game at 1-0.
"We really played them off the park. I'm really happy with how they played."
Western knocked the ball around comfortably in the first half, keen to play it out from the back.
But up front they had several great chances and were unable to break the deadlock.
Nepean started probably the stronger of the two teams in the first half, but Western quickly regained the momentum.
It was around the hour mark when the deadlock was finally broken.
A cross was sent into the box and the Nepean goal keeper was unable to deal with it, parrying it right into the waiting boot of Western forward Glenn Muchena, who hit the ball into an exposed net to score.
Nepean continued to hang on and waited until their moment came, with only minutes left on the clock.
Up stepped substitute Benjamin Sly to send the ball past the Western keeper, to score a late equaliser and said the Nepean players and fans into raptures.
The result was the first time all season Western had dropped points, having won their opening 14 games of the season.
Even with the draw, Western remains 11 points clear of Blacktown Districts SFA in second.
Mutton described the way his team plays as "proactive".
"They're playing some really good football and dominating most of their games," he said.
"A lot of the teams are just out there to stop us playing.
"They just want to stop us playing and then they wait for a mistake or something like that and then counter attacking on those transitional moments.
"But we got caught out today. I think they might have only had one or two shots."
Mutton said his team has been working on its finishing all year and will continue to work on it in training this week.
"We've just got to believe in what they're doing," he said.
"We're the most consistent team in the competition because we play football.
"A lot of the teams just rely on effort and mistakes and effort will be inconsistent at youth level.
"If you have football and effort, then you become a more consistent outfit."
In other results, Western's under 14s defeated Nepean 11-0, while the 16s suffered a 4-0 defeat and the 18s went down 2-1.
Western will head to Western Sydney next round to face Blacktown Districts SFA in all four grades.
