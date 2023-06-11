THE fields might have been small for Saturday's Bathurst Cycling Club kermese races at Sulman Park but that didn't mean a lack of big finishes in the day's A and B grade races.
Both grades ended up resulting in last-lap duels to the finish line, where Orange cyclist Xavier Bland got the better of Nic Barrett for the A grade win while Rod Lovett went clear of Scott James to take the B grade win.
A field of just three riders took on the 15-lap course at Mount Panorama for the A grade event, and halfway through the race it became a two-man battle for the win when Jack Cannon faded from contention.
Bland had been the rider asking the questions of his rivals over the early stages, with a couple of tiny breaks off the front, but Barrett had reeled them in quickly each time.
Bland went for it at the bell and took a 10 second gap into the first corner.
Neither rider had much left in the tank but Barrett did his best to whittle the gap down to around three seconds at the finish.
"After we dropped the third rider we were playing a few mind games. He was telling me if we go slow then his mate will catch up and then it'd be two on one, so I better keep the pace up - and he was definitely right," he said.
"I still had plenty of room to work with so I waited a few laps and started attacking to test his legs and see how he was going. With one and a half laps to go I gave a good kick, got a good gap and rode on with it all the way to the end.
"I was pretty cooked [approaching the end of the second last lap] and I talked to Nic after the race and, thankfully, so was he at that point.
"I recovered for a little bit and went for a second attack ... and there was just enough of a gap to carry me to the finish line."
B grade saw a number of riders fall off the back of the main bunch early into the reach, leaving four riders in the mix.
James made the first move of the race with a couple of laps to go and it turned out to be a successful manoeuvre, as it dropped all but Lovett out of the battle.
The pair accepted the bell together with one lap remaining and stayed glued together until midway through the loop where Lovett went clear.
