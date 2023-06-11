Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Photos

Orange racer Xavier Bland beats Nic Barrett in last lap at Bathurst Cycling Club criterium dash

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated June 11 2023 - 8:18pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE fields might have been small for Saturday's Bathurst Cycling Club kermese races at Sulman Park but that didn't mean a lack of big finishes in the day's A and B grade races.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.