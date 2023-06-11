It was a busy long weekend for Central Western Daily photographers, Jude Keogh and Carla Freedman.
The Orange Winter Jazz Festival meant music featured at a variety of venues including The Lord Anson, The Uniting Church, the Canobolas Hall and more.
Also making news
The photographers also visited Philip Shaw Winery, The Oriana and the Orange Farmers' Markets.
