Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Man taken to Bathurst Hospital following fire in bedroom at Kelso

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated June 11 2023 - 1:40pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man taken to Bathurst Hospital following fire on Culnane Place, Kelso, on June 11. File picture
Man taken to Bathurst Hospital following fire on Culnane Place, Kelso, on June 11. File picture

A man has been taken to hospital following a Kelso unit fire in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.