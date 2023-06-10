Devastation on our roads hits hard

It's hard to fathom some of the events that have unfolded on our roads over the course of the last two weeks.
The horrific fatal accident on Chinamans Bend at the end of May involved a number of cars, and a bus, after an alleged police pursuit. A man in his 20s died as a result of that crash.
While, in the period from that crash to now, there's been multiple alleged police pursuits across Orange.
Another of those ended in a crash, this time with a car full of teens hitting a tree. It's believed witnesses saw "multiple youths" running from the scene. Police are still looking into that incident.
And then we had Friday's shocking fatal accident on Speedy Street, just north of Molong.
A mum and her two daughters were in a car when it collided with another vehicle, killing the 36-year-old woman.
A man, 35, was airlifted to hospital and NSW Police confirmed on Saturday an investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the lead-up to that crash.
These incidents are tough to cover. The thoughts of our team in the Central Western Daily newsroom go out to all involved.
But these tragic circumstances serve as a reminder. A reminder that life is so fragile and a reminder that the road is no place to test that fragility.
My family and I went to Sydney last weekend. On our way back, travelling along the Mitchell Highway between Bathurst and Orange, a p-plate driver played chicken with a number of vehicles, heading in both directions.
The driver tail-gated other road users. Looked to overtake on double, unbroken lines. This was late at night too, and the road was busy with people heading home after the weekend away.
Anything could have happened. Thankfully, it didn't.
But after the tragic events on Chinamans Bend that week, it was tough to watch unfold, even with no major incidents eventuating as a result of the irresponsible driving.
The long weekend is often a time to reflect on our behaviour on the road.
This year, more than most after the events we've endured as a region, that message has hit particularly hard.
Editor, Nick McGrath
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.