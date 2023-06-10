Central Western Daily
Police launch investigation into fatal Molong car crash on Speedy Street

Updated June 10 2023 - 8:14pm, first published 7:39pm
NSW Police are on the look out for dashcam footage from the Molong area on the afternoon of June 9, 2023. File picture.
Orange police are urging people with dashcam footage or CCTV of the Molong area on Friday afternoon to come forward as an investigation into the fatal two-car collision outside of Molong is launched.

