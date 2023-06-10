Orange police are urging people with dashcam footage or CCTV of the Molong area on Friday afternoon to come forward as an investigation into the fatal two-car collision outside of Molong is launched.
About 3.40pm on Friday, June 9 emergency services were called to Speedy Street, Molong, following reports of a two-vehicle crash between a sedan and a utility.
A 36-year-old woman was found dead at the scene, while a 35-year-old man was airlifted to hospital and two girls - aged eight and 13 - were treated for injuries at the scene.
On Saturday, the Central West Police District confirmed an investigation is taking place.
Police are seeking witnesses and are hopeful of looking at dashcam and CCTV footage from the Molong area between 1pm and 4pm on June 9.
Information can be forwarded to Orange Police Station on 6363 6399 or through Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
