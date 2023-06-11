Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Sheep producers' weather warning issued by Bureau of Meteorology

By Ruby Austin
June 11 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sheep graziers in Orange have been issued an alert by the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting cold temperatures, rain and high winds to hit over Wednesday and Thursday, with the risk of loss of lambs and sheep which are exposed to these conditions.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.