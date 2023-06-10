Central Western Daily
Sydney rail maintenance program to affect Bullet services

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated June 11 2023 - 9:44am, first published 8:00am
Bullet services will be partly replaced by buses this weekend as a rail maintenance blitz in Sydney begins.

