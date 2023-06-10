Here are the next steps on the Great Western Highway construction site

Relocating utilities and stormwater drainage and property adjustment work will make up some of the next steps in the duplication and upgrade of the Great Western Highway at Medlow Bath in the Blue Mountains.
Transport for NSW's latest update on the duplication to the highway through the village - which was paused and then restarted recently while the freshly elected NSW Labor government had a look at the project - says there will be around 10 weeks of work on Railway Parade.
Railway Parade runs parallel to the Great Western Highway on the other side of Medlow Bath's rail line and will receive improvements as part of the project.
Transport for NSW says work on Railway Parade will include minor road realignment and construction work; utility relocation and stormwater drainage work; minor vegetation clearing; and property adjustment work.
It says the work started on Monday, June 5 and will last for around 10 weeks.
It comes after work to clear trees and vegetation along both sides of the Great Western Highway, from the Mazda dealership to about 400 metres south of Bellevue Crescent, began on Tuesday, May 30.
That work is expected to last over the winter months.
A site compound for the work on the highway at Medlow Bath has been set up at the Katoomba end of the village.
Transport for NSW says the upgrade to the highway at Medlow Bath will turn the existing road into a four-lane divided carriageway allowing for two lanes of traffic in each direction, either side of a central median with planted trees.
In a mid-2022 submissions report for the Medlow Bath project, Transport for NSW said the duplication project is anticipated to take around 24 months to complete, weather permitting.
This timeframe will include the construction works to the road and train station as well as installation of a pedestrian bridge.
Meanwhile, the duplication and upgrade of a section of the highway at the Coxs River Road intersection at Little Hartley was also paused recently but has been restarted.
