A teenage gang member who flouted his "childish bravado" by posing for pictures with a stolen car has been sentenced.
The 18-year-old was still 17 when he was charged with driving a stolen car in Orange in 2022 and he is not named due to his age at the time of the offence.
He contested the charge but was found guilty in a court hearing.
According to court documents, the teenager drove a stolen Toyota HiLux between 1am and 4.10am on April 14 last year.
The HiLux was parked and locked in Woodward Street with a trailer attached on April 13, 2022.
However, when the owner woke up the next morning he found his garage door open and his wallet and car keys were missing.
The victim then went outside and saw the HiLux was gone and the trailer was tilted on its end.
The young offender came before Orange Children's Court on Wednesday and appeared via an audio visual link from an adult jail where he's being held in relation to a separate offence.
Magistrate David Day said the teenager has been coming before him in the Children's Court since he's been on the bench in Orange.
"I don't take it as a failure on my part, perhaps a failure of the system, he has very supportive parents and very supportive siblings," Mr Day said.
He has also previously served time in youth detention facilities but those control orders have now expired.
"Unfortunately [he] has convictions for similar offences," Mr Day said.
"This one went to trial and to make sure it was very hard for investigating police they videoed themselves.
"This was bravado and filming themselves and posting it [to social media], I think [he] was a member of the 2800s - don't answer that," Mr Day added for the defendant and his solicitor.
He described the offence as "childish bravado, except if you are on the receiving end of having your car stolen".
The court proceeding was then interrupted when the courtroom was notified by the courthouse sheriffs one of the young man's support people was using their phone to take photos in the courtroom of him on the screen.
"I thought that was the mother, she knows better than that," Mr Day said and two sheriffs entered the courtroom and blocked the doors.
"You won't take more photos, will you?" he asked the woman.
"No, Your Honour, I didn't even know you wasn't (sic) allowed to," she said.
Mr Day gestured for the sheriffs to leave again and the court case resumed.
It was then raised this is the man's first time in an adult jail and the adult system and it was a bit of a shock for him.
"He anticipated that," Mr Day said. "He told the court last year that he wasn't going to continue to commit offences after he turned 18.
"He has serious adult offences of exactly the same nature and that's a problem.
"I'm included to draw a line under [his] offending and max him out with a suspended control order."
Mr Day said 80 per cent of young offenders do not continue to offence after the age of 21.
"There's still good prospects of rehabilitation."
The two-year suspended control order is in effect a suspended jail sentence.
