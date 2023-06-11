Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime

Supporting families a driving force for retiring cop Scott McWhirter

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated June 11 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As a criminal investigator, Sergeant Scott McWhirter has seen the best in people. And he's seen the worst.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.