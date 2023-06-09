The Colour City Creatives is doing its best to provide for local artists.
The availability of affordable spaces for artists to exhibit and sell their work has long been an issue in Orange.
Art groups have lobbied Orange City Council for help with affordable art spaces in the past.
Orange City Council are very open to the idea of supporting local artists but the challenges of finding affordable permanent spaces has been the main inhibitor to progress.
In these tough times the Colour City Creatives arts group has been doing its best to provide an affordable space for artists to exhibit and work for over 10 years.
The CCC rents "The Barracks", a heritage building in the East Fork Railway complex.
The building has a rich rail history and the Colour City Creatives is keeping the building alive by renting out art studios that are affordable for new and emerging artists.
"You just don't come across these kinds of places much in regional areas, we are very lucky to be able to provide an affordable space where our artists can work and not feel the burden of costs," Colour City Creatives president Jude Keogh said.
"The cost to our artists goes straight back into supporting art exhibitions and the running costs of the studio property."
One of the main objectives for the Colour City Creatives is to keep providing places for their members to exhibit.
The group has been holding regular exhibitions at venues around Orange and have recently started to exhibit regularly at the 2nd Orange Scout Hall.
"It's a great space, very central," Ms Keogh said.
"We have used other spaces around Orange but for various reasons beyond our control we have had to move on.
"We found the scout hall at a very reasonable rate and now we can settle in to a regular place to hold exhibitions."
Although sometimes running at a loss the group believes what matters most is supporting local artists.
"We are hoping to attract more exhibiting members and in turn that will help with the costs of running the exhibitions, but our main focus has always been to provide for local artists. We hope that people will come and support our local artists this weekend."
The Colour City Creatives will be holding an Art Makers exhibition this long weekend at the 2nd Orange Scout Hall in Kite Street, Orange over three days starting on June 11.
It will have a range of jewelry, cards, textiles, ceramics and art works in glass, on canvas and on paper.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.