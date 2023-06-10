In the middle of winter there's nothing much better than sitting down to a delicious and hearty casserole.
Chunks of meat, slowly cooked with a selection of vegetables herbs, spices and stock is what the annual Forest Reefs Tavern camp oven cook-off is all about.
Publican of the hotel John Clements said that anything goes for those that are committed enough to spend most of Sunday nursing their dishes through to the final judging.
"It's a really great day out because it's not for the professional cooks, it's all about honest food cooked in a way that's accessible for all," he said.
The day begins at around 6.30 when the volunteers spark up the fires to develop the coals that will supply the contestants during the day.
Every other part of the dish has to be prepared onsite with most of the contestants commencing between 9 and 10am.
"Everything has to be prepared onsite," Mr Clements said. "You're not allowed to rock up with bags of chopped vegetables, you have to do all your prep here at the tavern."
The event is not just for the lovers of good solid meals, it's a fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House.
A team of judges will be tasked with the difficult job of testing and deciding on a first and second place, while the public will decide on the People's Choice winner.
Non-camp cooks will also be catered to with live music including a jumping castle for the kids.
If you've got what it takes to cook the finest camp-oven fair sign up by calling the Forest Reefs Tavern on 6366 5005.
