Stolen car crashed into tree and police pursuit through Orange

Riley Krause
Updated June 9 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 1:30pm
Several youths were seen fleeing the scene of a crash in Spring Street on the morning of Friday, June 9. Picture by Troy Pearson/TNV
An early morning crime wave has resulted in a police pursuit through Orange and a crash involving a stolen car.

