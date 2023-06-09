An early morning crime wave has resulted in a police pursuit through Orange and a crash involving a stolen car.
At about 3.25am on Friday, June 9, officers attached to Central West Police District were conducting proactive patrols on the Mitchell Highway in Lucknow, when they attempted to stop a white sedan.
When it failed to stop, police initiated a pursuit which was later terminated on Anson Street "due to safety concerns".
Police commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Then at about 5am, emergency services were called to Spring Street, following reports of a single-vehicle crash.
Officers attended and were told "several youths" were seen running from the vehicle after it crashed into a tree.
Police made inquiries which revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen on June 8 from an address in Orange. The vehicle was seized to be forensically examined with inquiries are ongoing.
Then at about 9.15am on June 9, officers were once again called to Spring Street following reports a suspected stolen vehicle had been located.
Police conducted inquiries which confirmed the vehicle had been reported stolen about 6am on June 7.
The vehicle has been seized for forensic examination.
Police were unable to confirm if either of the stolen vehicles were involved in the pursuit.
Anyone with information into the incident is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
