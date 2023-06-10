Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Have Your Say

What do you think: Summer street, Orange speed change to 40km/h

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
June 10 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Drivers in the Orange CBD will soon be asked to slow down according to a council statement released on Friday.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.