Drivers in the Orange CBD will soon be asked to slow down according to a council statement released on Friday.
The "high pedestrian activity area" bordered by Peisley, Kite, Hill and Byng Streets will reduce to 40 kilometres per hour.
"Our CBD is becoming a destination residents travel to and spend time in, not a route for through-traffic," mayor Jason Haling said.
