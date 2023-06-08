A man has died after his ute collided with a tree near Grenfell, about 130km south-west of Orange.
Around 7am on Thursday, June 8, emergency services were called to Henry Lawson Way, about 5km from Grenfell, following reports of a single-vehicle crash.
Initial inquiries suggested the Mazda B2500 utility left the road and rolled into a ditch before hitting a tree.
The 73-year old driver and sole occupant was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics however died at the scene.
Officers from the Hume police district established a crime scene and have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
