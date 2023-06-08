Central Western Daily
Police investigate after driver killed in car crash near Grenfell

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
June 9 2023 - 9:35am
Officers attached to Hume Police District have commenced an investigation into the fatal crash. Picture by Carla Freedman
A man has died after his ute collided with a tree near Grenfell, about 130km south-west of Orange.

