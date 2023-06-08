Huge suspensions have been handed out in the wake of an off-the-field incident during the round five match Woodbridge Cup between the Peak Hill Roosters and Trundle Boomers.
An investigation was launched by NSWRL into the May 20 clash at at Lindner Oval which saw the Roosters come away 20-16 winners.
Nearly three weeks later and the investigation has been completed, with some hefty bans the result.
Roosters player Jyi Cohen pleaded guilty to breaching the Code of Conduct and has received a 24-week suspension. With two weeks already served, this means Cohen will be side-lined for the remainder of the 2023 Woodbridge Cup season.
Peak Hill's Richard Hando, who was at the match as a spectator, pleaded guilty to breaching the Code of Conduct and accepted a 12-week suspension.
Peak Hill's Shannon Hando, who was at the match as a spectator, pleaded guilty to breaching the Code of Conduct and accepted a four-week suspension.
But it wasn't just Roosters who were found in the wrong.
Trundle Boomers' Connor Farrer was found guilty of breaching the Code of Conduct and accepted a two-week suspension which he has now served.
Farrer was also found not guilty of two other Code of Conduct charges.
"Trundle Boomers' Erica Stevenson and Mahe Fangupo were cleared of serious Code of Conduct charges but were served with a Concerning Acts Notice so there will be a record of this type of behaviour should they be involved in any incidents in the future," a NSWRL spokesman said.
"Following the hearings and charges from the NSWRL, the Woodbridge Cup Board will now consider their own penalties for the clubs in line with their own policies and by-laws."
Following the incident, Peak Hill implemented an immediate alcohol ban at their ground.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.