An afternoon at the pub came to a startling end for a 21-year-old, who was busted behind the wheel 10 minutes after polishing off her fourth beer.
Ashley Joy Allman of Maxwell Drive, Eglinton was convicted in Bathurst Local Court after she pleaded guilty to mid-range drink-driving.
Police said they were doing stationary random breath testing along Bradwardine Road in Bathurst about 4pm on April 21, 2023 when Allman entered the site, court documents state.
Allman - who was behind the wheel of a blue Holden Colorado - was asked for her licence before she told officers she had just finished her fourth Victoria Bitter beer.
After a brief waiting period, Allman gave a positive roadside reading for alcohol.
The court heard she was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where she gave a second reading for alcohol of 0.120.
Allman's licence was suspended on the spot and she was charged with mid range PCA.
Allman's solicitor Evan Dowd told the court during sentencing on May 31, 2023 that his client went to the pub with work mates, and felt obliged to consume more than what she wanted to.
"She intended to have one [beer] but the 'boys' kept buying her more," Mr Dowd said.
Magistrate C Longley said to Allman that while she "wouldn't hurt a fly", her agreeing to drink more alcohol put her in danger.
Allman was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months.
Once the disqualification period is complete, she must have an alcohol interlock device installed on her vehicle.
