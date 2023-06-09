Like many other readers, I'm trying to understand artificial intelligence (AI).
One of my many questions relating to AI is: what positive and negative impacts will AI have on places of learning - schools, TAFE, universities?
My first thought is that it should be developed slowly and cautiously, with thorough and on-going research on its outcomes.
After watching the evening news, I wonder if the time, money and effort producing AI, might be better used trying to improve human intelligence.
Just a thought.......a very human one!
New South Wales will enjoy a public holiday next Monday for the official birthday of King Charles III.
While not his actual birthday, it acknowledges the British monarch as our head of state.
But most people will not actively celebrate the King's birth and will likely give it little or no thought.
Instead we should look forward to when Australia is a republic and we have another day designated on our calendar marking our transition to a totally independent nation.
While the Real Republic Australia does not campaign for the replacement of Australia Day, we suggest that a new day on our calendar marking the change to a republic would have more meaning than the monarch's birthday it would replace.
A "Republic Day" or "Constitution Day", however we might term it, could help Australians focus on our future and the issues that unite us as a nation.
There is no contradiction in respecting King Charles as our head of state under the Australian Constitution - just as we respected Queen Elizabeth II - while using the lawful, peaceful, and democratic processes available to us under that same Constitution to change it and become a republic.
There is plenty to think about next Monday, especially how we might become a republic.
The Real Republic Australia wants to see Australians themselves choose our head of state through a genuine direct-election process.
We do not want one picked for us by politicians, nor do we support the Australian Republic Movement's idea of having more than 800 federal and state politicians hand down to voters a shortlist of candidates.
The "politicians' republic" model failed at the 1999 referendum and we think it will be rejected again if it is the only choice offered at a future referendum.
Congratulation to Paris Capell on her Orange Show Society Young Woman of the Year crown.
Ms Capell joins other Australian women in agriculture like Anika Molesworth and Fiona Davis, who are working with farmers to both counter and adapt to climate change impacts.
As Australia likely heads towards another hot, dry El Nino summer, ensuring water security is paramount.
In these uncertain times, talking about and planning for future risks is more important than ever. All the best to Ms Capell for her vital ambassador role.
