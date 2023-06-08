THEY might be under resourced compared to their Sydney counterparts, but the boys from Western NSW Football under 14s are flying.
Western currently tops the ladder in the Football NSW Association Youth League after 14 games, eight points clear of Hills Football, its nearest rival.
And when you consider a sizeable number of Western boys travel hours to train once a week in Orange, compared to the Sydney teams who may train up to three times a week with minimal travel, their achievements so far are incredible.
Western under 14s coach Chris Lewis said his team is in "fantastic form".
"They're still obviously developing, but they're coming on really strong," he said.
"We struggled through the Bathurst Cup. They took that onboard, embraced the challenge and they've just become really structured.
"They play a smart game and these country boys just want it."
Western has played 14 games already, having won 13 and losing just the one.
That one defeat actually came in their last hit-out against Manly Warringah FA on Sunday, June 4, with the 1-0 loss bringing an end to a 13-game winning streak to start the season.
With players pulled from towns such as Bathurst, Lithgow, Blayney, Dubbo and Mudgee, parents are no doubt clocking up the kilometres when heading to training once a week in Orange, where some of the players are also based.
And on top of their travel for training, players will often be in the car for hours when heading to play away games.
But the travel is no hindrance for Lewis' team.
"We play against Sydney teams that get a minimum of three sessions a week," he said.
"These boys only get one in Orange, as well as the Talent Support Program, where they get another session in their regional centre, which is more of an individual skills-based program.
"The results they are getting are an absolute credit to the boys. Both for the 14s and the entire club.
"To be able to piece it all together, that really structured game, with that one session a week, is a credit to how much they want it."
There'll be no break for Western this weekend, with Proctor Park set to host its match with Nepean FA.
"We got up on them last time," Lewis said.
"Obviously we had our first loss against Manly last week and they were a quality outfit.
"But the boys had their session on Wednesday night and they're absolutely firing to come back out and get the win."
Western currently splits its home games between Proctor Park in Bathurst, Sir Jack Brabham Park in Orange and Mudgee's Glen Willow.
Western will end up playing every team three times, for a total of 27 games, before the top four participate in a finals series.
On Saturday, Western will host Nepean FA in four games at Proctor Park - under 14s at 8.30am, under 15s at 10.05am, under 16s at 11.30am and under 18s at 1.30pm.
