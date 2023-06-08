Central Western Daily
Home/National Sport/A-League
Photos

Western NSW Football to host Nepean FC at Proctor Park this Saturday

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated June 8 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Western NSW Football under 14s are leading the way in the Football NSW Association Youth League in 2023. Picture by Kelly Davis Photography.
Western NSW Football under 14s are leading the way in the Football NSW Association Youth League in 2023. Picture by Kelly Davis Photography.

THEY might be under resourced compared to their Sydney counterparts, but the boys from Western NSW Football under 14s are flying.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.