Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Breaking

Brady Cheshire signs with Bathurst Panthers for rest of 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated June 8 2023 - 12:12pm, first published 12:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The long weekend is often a quieter time for the Peter McDonald Premiership but the Bathurst Panthers have made a move that's loud enough to make everyone take notice.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.