Ben Gregory remembers a time a teenage Joseph Suaalii dazzled at the under 13s NSW Junior State Championships.
The former NSWJRU president is one of the driving forces behind the annual June long weekend carnivals, with various age groups spread out across the state.
Witnessing potential future stars in action is one of the highlights and it will be again when Orange hosts the under 13s carnival from Saturday through to Monday.
A host of teams will be in action at Waratahs gunning for the title of best in NSW.
"You only have to go back a few years and I remember seeing a young Joseph Suaali who is in the papers now as a young superstar, at the state championships," Gregory said.
"Max Jorgensen and all these names we see playing for the Waratahs or Wallabies, too. Dylan Pietch and others all came through this pathway and played at the state championships for a zone or district across NSW and it's the right of passage.
"You will definitely see some super talent."
Suaalii stole the show at Orange during a previous under 14s carnival and has since gone to become an NRL star with the Sydney Roosters, while he will return to the 15-man code in the coming years after linking with Rugby Australia again.
The under 13s stars of today will be in action at Orange across the long weekend - it's the first time the 13s have ventured to Orange.
"Orange has traditionally been the under 14s venue for about a decade but this time they've got the 13s," Gregory said.
"It's a capacity thing, Dubbo's four fields at Apex made it an ideal venue for our joint boys and girls but Orange is great.
"They (the under 13s) were at Camden last year so it's a road trip for these kids.
"Orange City and Penny Fisher ... do a great job and I don't think the weather this year will be anywhere near as bad as last year.
"I remember looking at temperatures of -3 so after two big weather years at Orange hopefully this year is a much better environment. But they'll have a great time at Orange. It's a great town and it will provide a great show. Those young ones will enjoy their first tour away."
While the under 14s will be in Dubbo, after that age group was shifted for 2023.
When the girls' championships began in 2017, all age groups played together at one venue in Sydney but it the game has grown so much since they will now be part of the action at the 14s, 16s, and under 18s carnivals around the state.
"It's going to be enormous," Gregory, who grew up at Wellington, said.
"In Dubbo, in particular, we've got the girls and boys together so that's 29 teams and roughly 900 players and officials and then there's thousands of spectators and supporters.
"It will be that of last year and then that again. It will be four fields going flat chat."
Given Dubbo hosted the under 13 boys last season, the bulk of the squads will be back this time and one year older.
Warringah finished champions last year while the hosts, Central West, impressed on their way to a fifth-placed finish and a strong showing is expected again this year.
Unlike the under 13s, where just one overall winner is crowned, the under 14s championships offers three chances for glory.
The state champion will still be crowned on the Monday, but on Sunday the title for country and city champion will be up for grabs.
Gregory said that is one of the highlights of the carnival, and that is one of the things which will provide Central West with even more motivation.
"It's an age group where country will have a really strong presence," Gregory said.
"This year as well, for the first time there are next level honours up for grabs. NSW Country will be picking an under 14s team out of the state champs and so will Sydney.
"Not only are they playing for the silverware, they're also vying for a little bit of personal honours."
Matches will start from 9.30am on Saturday, and run across Sunday and Monday too at Waratahs.
