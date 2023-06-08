Mining contributes significantly to local economies in the Central West.
However, there are health and environmental downsides to this prosperity that those who live near mining sites know are not being addressed.
Recently it has been confirmed hazardous levels of lead have been found in the water tanks of those living near the Cadia mine site.
Gem Green, from the Cadia Community Sustainability Network said: "The CCSN is continuing its battle to understand why heavy metals are being found in our water tanks.
"We welcome the Environment Protection Authority's announcement of an investigation."
Concerns about future mine site contamination have also been expressed by residents potentially impacted by the Bowdens Silver Mine near Lue, and the proposed McPhillamys mine at Kings Plains.
To address these concerns, a public meeting has been called.
The meeting will give those most affected by mining operations an opportunity to give firsthand accounts of how mining has affected them.
Those whose health and lifestyle are potentially threatened by future mining operations will be able to talk about their concerns for the future of their families and the possible health threats which pollution from mining may cause.
The purpose of the meeting will be to highlight the inadequacies of the current consent and compliance processes, and the need for them to be strengthened to minimise the impacts of mining on the health of local resident families.
The Belubula Headwaters Protection Group represents those residents who are concerned about the impact of the proposed McPhillamys mine.
Dan Sutton, president of the headwater protection group says: "The public meeting will allow us to raise our concerns about the significant inadequacies of the assessment process.
"We will also highlight the inability of the Environment Protection Authority to hold the projects to account on their consent conditions, and the weak penalties for failure to comply. As it stands, there are no incentives for companies to comply with consent conditions.
"From a productivity perspective, it is often cheaper to breach a condition and risk the penalty than to reduce productivity in order to comply.
"We expect a full attendance from local parliament representatives so they can learn about the inadequacies of the process and lead the change needed to protect the community."
The meeting will take place on Saturday, June 17 at the Greenhouse, Orange Ex-Services Club, commencing 3pm.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.