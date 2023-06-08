Central Western Daily
Home/Community
Comment

Earth First | Mining in the Central West: Prosperity ... but at what cost?

By Nick King
Updated June 8 2023 - 10:16am, first published 10:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A tractor-cade protesting against the proposed Lue silver and lead mine. Picture supplied.
A tractor-cade protesting against the proposed Lue silver and lead mine. Picture supplied.

Mining contributes significantly to local economies in the Central West.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What to read next

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.