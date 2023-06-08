Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Canberra singer Rachael Thoms returns to Orange for winter jazz festival

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
June 8 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Growing up in Orange there weren't many places for singer Rachael Thoms to explore the world of jazz.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.