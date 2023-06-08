Growing up in Orange there weren't many places for singer Rachael Thoms to explore the world of jazz.
In fact she fell into it by chance after joining in the legendary jam sessions at the Metropolitan Hotel, one of the few places in town catering to the jazz crowd.
Years later she still holds fond memories of those days.
"Coming back to play a jazz festival in my hometown is super exciting because when I was a young person in Orange, there wasn't a lot of jazz," she said.
"So many years ago when I was about 16 there was a regular jazz gig at the Metropolitan Hotel.
"It was about the extent of what you could do.
"I'd trained as a classical singer for most of my youth, and I did a lot of musical theatre at the time.
"I learnt jazz basically through getting involved in those jam sessions.
"Some of those musicians were incredible players and they were much older than me, but they sort of took me under their wing and I fell in love with jazz on the bandstand."
After swapping the Colour City for Canberra in 2008, Ms Thoms has found her musical calling at the Australian National University where she both lectures and studies for her PhD.
It was there she met pianist Luke Sweeting and the duo will once again link up for their performance at the Orange Regional Conservatorium on Saturday, June 10.
"The fact there's this major festival with all these top Australian artists coming to town is really exciting," she said.
"I feel very fortunate to be on the bill for this year.
"Our whole thing I think is we sort of imagine it as kind of a jazz art song. So the piano is almost like orchestration.
"It's very full and there's a lot of colour and storytelling in Luke's piano playing as well and the vocal stuff has lots a big range and lots of dynamics.
"It's kind of like a big hybrid jazz-classical performance."
Opening Night Party feat. Moussa Diakite + DJ Ken
Canobolas Dance Hall, Canobolas Lake Road
Friday June 9, 6pm - 11pm
Cost: $45 (kids under 12 free). Ticket for show only, food and beverage sold separately
Holy Trinity Anglican Orange
Anson St, Orange
Saturday June 10, 11.30pm - 10pm
Paul Grabowsky's Torrio!, Bungarribee, The Vampires with Chris Abrahams, Harry James Angus (The Cat Empire), The Necks
Sunday June 11, 1.45pm - 9.45pm
Matt Arthur, Andy Baylor Trio, The Morrison's play Paul Kelly's Misty Highway, Karen Lee Andrews
Uniting Church
Anson St, Orange
Saturday June 10, 2pm - 9pm
ANU Jazz Orchestra, Chloe Kim, Katie Thorn, Moussa Diakite Trio
Sunday June 11, 12.30pm - 10.15pm
Tessie Overmyer Trio, Vasesh, Pat O'Donnell, Lisa Oduor-Noah, Sandy Evans/Andrew Robson Quartet
Orange Regional Conservatorium
73a Hill St, Orange
Saturday June 10, 12.15pm - 6pm
Eric Ajaye Trio, Jordan Ireland + Nick Garbett, Underwards
Sunday June 11, 12pm - 7.45pm
Paul Grabowsky's Torrio! Rachel Thoms and Luke Sweeting, Michelle Nicolle Quartet, Chris Cody Trio
Lord Anson Public House
Anson St, Orange
Saturday June 10, 12pm - 11.45pm
Kenny Feather, James Valentine's Upbeat, Riley & Ah-See, Jaffer, Little Clouds, Monstress, Mister Ott
Sunday June 11, 12pm - 11.15pm
The Cat Collection, Queen Porter Stomp, The Cicada Club, Tin Roof Big Band, Felix Albert and The Gentlemanly 2, Mister Ott.
**Unlimited Entry with a Day or Weekend Festival Pass - visit owjf.com.au for show times and tickets.
Lisa Oduor-Noah (Kenya)
The Agrestic Grocer, 426 Mitchell Highway, Orange
Saturday June 10, 6pm - 9pm
Cost: $35 - show only, food + beverages sold separately.
Michelle Nicolle
Birdie Noshery + Drinking Establishment, 426 Mitchell Highway, Orange
Sunday June 11, 12pm - 2.30pm
Cost: $35 -show only, Food + Beverages sold separately.
The High Tone Pants + Closing Festival Jam Session
The Blind Pig, 47 McNamara St, Orange
Sunday June 11, 8pm - 11pm
Cost: $20 - entry only, food + beverages sold separately.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.