A teen will face court after allegedly assaulting police in the state's central west on Tuesday.
Police officers attempted to arrest the teen who was wanted for breach of bail. The teen resisted arrest and allegedly punched the officers several times.
The incident took place in Whylandra street Dubbo. The teen fled into a nearby business when local police spotted him at about 4pm. It was here the officers were allegedly assaulted.
The teen then escaped and fled on foot towards to Macquarie River into bushland.
A senior constable and constable were taken to Dubbo Base Hospital for treatment of injuries and have since been released.
At about 10.30am on Wednesday, a 14-year-old boy was arrested at a home on Lunar Avenue, Dubbo, and was taken to Dubbo Police Station.
He was charged with two counts of assault police officer in execution of duty cause actual bodily harm and hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty.
The teen was refused bail to appear at a children's court on Wednesday.
