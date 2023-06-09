Central Western Daily
Angullong Wines celebrates 25 years in Orange Region in 2023

By Nick McGrath
Updated June 9 2023 - 12:42pm, first published 12:30pm
Hatty Crossing used to stand in her kitchen at the family property at Panuara, look out the window and dream.

