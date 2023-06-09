It doesn't matter if you're an oldie in aged care and still want to have a drink with friends, because why on earth shouldn't you?
At least that's the underlying message at Orange Grove Care Community, with residents sharing laughter amid lavish grazing platters during May while served by Philip Shaw Wines.
Event host from the vineyard, Nic Freedman said it was a unique gig that was well-worth being part of.
"I really enjoyed it and I think most of the residents did as well, it was nice to share that wine-tasting experience with them," he said.
"Especially with people living [at Orange Grove] who wouldn't otherwise have a chance to visit our winery."
General manager at the facility for the past 18 months, Margaret Irish said the Orange Grove community is always on the lookout for anything that tickles the fancy of its residents.
Whether that's candle-making, baking sweet treats for fundraisers or otherwise, the tasting gig was no exception to that.
"Just because you're 90 doesn't mean you cant enjoy learning about different wines and engaging in wine tasting," she said.
"Granted, your mobility may have changed, so we thought 'well, you might not be able to visit vineyard, so let's have the vineyard visit us'."
It links back to what's at the core at Orange's care facility, where - regardless of age, physical ability, or otherwise - everyone has the chance to do something significant to them.
Whether that's continuing with community volunteering, gardening, knitting, baking and more, what underpins the overarching theme, is connection.
"They're engaged in meaningful activities that are important to them and age is not a barrier here, our mantra is that ageing is living," Ms Irish said.
"It means we don't make any assumptions on what a person may or may not like to do and whatever we're looking to do is what they're interested in. Our purpose is to bring joy to those that we care and we've always said 'where there's a will, there's a way'.
"We know that engaging with each other and being of service to community leads to better health outcomes, which includes those 'warm and fuzzy' feelings."
Ms Irish said the typical length of a resident's stay at Orange Grove is around the 1000-day mark.
She said the community's cohort is quite mixed, with people mostly experiencing cognitive decline or living with a dementia diagnosis.
Of the 99 beds at the facility, there are currently 96 residents staying there.
"I do this because I can bring joy to those that we care for, so if you can bring joy and magic to someone in their last days, then it's worth every second," she said.
"We've had some residents who've said 'that's the best birthday I've ever had', looking you right in the eye and being very sincere that's why I do it."
There are also two 'care community dogs' who help in that joy.
One is Lou the adopted rescue greyhound and the other is "Henry the fat Labrador" - the latter enjoying any bits of extra breakfast toast he can get his paws on of a morning.
And aside from usual activities each day like the classic bingo and other games, ultimately, each residents is giving back to the Orange community.
"Any craft activity or knitting, making beanies for premature babies, blankets for the homeless, donated funds from selling handmade items fetes - everything is donated and they love being part of that bigger support," Ms Irish said.
"I've heard them say 'I like saying thank you this way', whether they're baking for Biggest Morning Teas or being involved with First Responders Day, it all comes back to meaningful and purposeful engagement.
"They're staying connected to community and to those around them. That's what it's all about."
