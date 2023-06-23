A rewarding career awaits you at Catholic Healthcare Advertising Feature

Catholic Healthcare is deeply committed to supporting and empowering their employees. Picture Supplied

Catholic Healthcare is a trusted not-for-profit aged care provider with 29 years of experience, providing a range of aged care services in the Orange community, including home care services and residential and respite care at St Francis Aged Care.

Care Manager at St Francis Aged Care, Junee Shah, said it was the strong relationships built with residents and the close-knit team which made Catholic Healthcare a great place to work. "Working in aged care is rewarding because unlike working in a hospital, you build relationships with the people you are caring for," she said. "All our employees care deeply for the residents, we have a very good culture here."

The opportunities are endless

"Catholic Healthcare will support you with your career ambition, with many opportunities for learning and development," said Junee, who has enjoyed a thriving career with Catholic Healthcare, starting as Personal Care Assistant to Registered Nurse and now as Care Manager.

Working in aged care is rewarding because unlike working in a hospital, you build relationships with the people you are caring for - Junee Shah, Catholic Healthcare

Catholic Healthcare employees can learn and gain experience in all aspects of the organisation, with endless opportunities to grow your career. If you are new to the industry, you can gain essential skills and experience as a Personal Care Assistant. Catholic Healthcare will organise enrolment in Certificate III in Individual Support for eligible candidates which is a nationally recognised qualification.

Amazing employee benefits

With a commitment to empower and support their employees, Catholic Healthcare offers a range of benefits, including salary packaging, paid parental leave, an additional week of leave for Enterprise Agreement shift workers, long service leave at five years, annual scholarship program, Employee Assistance Program and discounted gym membership through Fitness Passport.

Another benefit of working in aged care is the ability for flexible working options. St Francis Aged Care operates 24-hours a day, seven days a week, so a range of full time, part time and casual working options exist.

Make a difference in your career