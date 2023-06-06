A SECOND half fight-back wasn't enough for CSU Mungals, as they fell to Canowindra Tigers under lights in the Woodbridge Cup.
Played at Canowindra's Tom Clyburn Oval on Friday evening, the hosts raced out to a 12-0 lead at the break.
CSU was able to keep Canowindra scoreless in the second half, but managed just the one converted try in what was ultimately a 12-6 loss.
"Canowindra was definitely a really fast team and they kept going through us in the middle, just with their speed," she said.
"We played pretty average in the first half and they were up 12-0.
"In the second half, it was actually 6-0 to us but obviously the score was 12-6.
"In the first half we weren't really talking and we needed to communicate more and the second half was definitely better us.
"We were just encouraging each other. If we made a mistake, we would just get around each other and not putting our head down."
The defeat leaves CSU in eighth place and while they might be down the bottom end of the ladder, it's a position that doesn't tell the full story.
Mungals have seven points, but third place Molong has eight points, proof that there's an incredibly tight race in the middle of the ladder.
"The ladder probably isn't a reflection of how good our team is," Farmilo said.
"But it's pretty close on the ladder. We've got a good team this year, so hopefully we can continue to go well."
And while the Mungals had a close defeat, it was a rough evening for the Mungoes, as they suffered a heavy 50-6 defeat to Canowindra.
It's been a disappointing year for the men's team, who has managed just two games in 2023.
All Woodbridge teams will now pause for the June long weekend break and will return to action on the weekend of June 17-18.
In the next round - round eight - CSU will host Trundle in both men's and league tag on Saturday, June 17.
