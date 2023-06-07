A decade-long decline in participation numbers for men's hockey around the city could be about to turn around if the latest crop of talented youngsters have anything to say about it.
The under 15s Orange boys side recently won the division four state title and coach Daryl Kennewell couldn't have been prouder with what he saw on the field.
"We went out there and concentrated on what we could do. That's where the discipline comes into it," he said.
"No matter the side you're playing, if you're doing the best you can for the team then whoever wins will deserve it."
And you would be hard pressed to say the Orange outfit didn't deserve it, having gone undefeated throughout the tournament.
"These kids are more competitive than you'd think," Kennewell added.
"They've got a lot of passion about what they do as well."
While they might have made it look easy on the pitch, there was plenty of hard work put in behind the scenes.
Despite having trained once a week since the beginning of March, it was difficult to get a full roster in the same place all at once.
"They're all doing different camps," Kennewell said.
"Learning each other's voice is very important in hockey because when you're focused on the stick and ball, you have to be able to look at your player's socks and listen to their voice to know where they are.
"It's crucial to get those combinations going and while we didn't get everyone together, we got it together on the weekend."
With a move to division three for the 2024 state titles now on the cards, the future of male hockey in the region looks bright.
"Covid didn't help, but since about 2014, men's hockey in general has dropped off and it's been a bit of a struggle," Kennewell said.
"There's some good young kids out there and we've got to treat them right so that they're coming into seniors with the right mentality."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
