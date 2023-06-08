Your chance to own a unique home

Lan said that the extended kitchen, living, and dining area was truly the centrepiece of the home. "The sleek and spacious kitchen is stocked with top-end appliances and is paired with a butler's pantry with modern features like a Billi sparkling tap and integrated dishwasher," he said. "There is stunning polished white concrete running all the way from the kitchen out past the brand new floating fireplace out on to one of the best entertaining spaces you have seen."

