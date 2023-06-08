Your chance to own a unique home

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday June 6: 147 Sale Street, Orange:
Visit realestateview.com.au to learn more about 147 Sale Street, or click here to discover this week's realestateview eEdition.
Located just four blocks from the vibrant CBD of Orange, 147 Sale Street offers a sense of style and sophistication which is without peer on the Orange market.
No expense has been spared in what listing agent, Lan Snowden, described as an exhaustive and stylish renovation. "It's a mixture between old and new," he said. "While the home has been updated throughout, the owners have perfectly mixed the old charm of the home with modern, stylish and comfortable features."
The current owners have ensured the property's enhanced original features and new inclusions are of the highest of standards and this is obvious throughout. The four bedrooms exemplify this, three fitted with built-on robes while the main bedroom offers a gorgeous ensuite and stunning walk-in robe.
Lan said that the extended kitchen, living, and dining area was truly the centrepiece of the home. "The sleek and spacious kitchen is stocked with top-end appliances and is paired with a butler's pantry with modern features like a Billi sparkling tap and integrated dishwasher," he said. "There is stunning polished white concrete running all the way from the kitchen out past the brand new floating fireplace out on to one of the best entertaining spaces you have seen."
There are polished timber and concrete floorings throughout, as well as a host of other eye-catching, bespoke features including an original fireplace, the high, raked ceilings in the open-plan living and dining room, and a raised timber verandah that wraps around the front of the house.
Situated on a generous 1208 square metre block, the property accommodates the home along with a four-car, stand-alone garage which has been fitted with plumbing to allow easy transition to an office space or granny flat. Additional features include a second separate living area, a raised wrap-around verandah at the front, attic storage, ducted air conditioning, and a 10 kilowatt solar system.
Lan said it was not only the attention to detail throughout the renovations that will pique buyers interest, but also the location. "Situated on Sale Street just past the new DPI building means it's walking distance to the centre of town, Byng Street Café and has give way signs at both ends of the block, making it a very quiet location without much traffic," he said."It stands out with its stunning fresh weatherboard facade and timeless unique features in the middle of town."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.