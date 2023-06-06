A public memorial service to honour aviation legend Max Hazelton has been scheduled.
The founder of Hazelton Airlines, one of the two component airlines of Rex, died on April 9, three weeks short of his 96th birthday.
He was remembered as a "true gentleman" and a "real nice bloke".
Fittingly, the memorial service on Friday, June 16 will be held in a hangar adjacent to the Max Hazelton Aero Centre at Orange Airport.
Hundreds of family and friends, State and Federal MPs, municipal leaders and members of the aviation community from across Australia are expected to attend the service which will begin at 10.30am.
A variety of speakers will pay tribute to Max's life and his legendary exploits which revolutionised regional and agricultural aviation.
The public are welcome to attend the service and have been asked to register attendance at bit.ly/3CbvLyJ
Mr Hazelton, alongside his brother Jim, founded their airline company in 1953 with just the one Auster Aiglet aircraft offering charter services from a farm near Toogong, before it was relocated to Cudal in 1959.
Its scheduled passenger operations began in 1975 with flights between Orange and Canberra.
It was in 2001 when Hazelton Airlines merged with Kendell Airlines to form Rex. Towards the end of its operation, Hazelton Airlines flew to 20 airports across the east coast of Australia.
Mr Hazelton set flying endurance records, locked horns with Bob Hawke and the ACTU by defying a union ban to fly live merino sheep out of Australia, flew medical mercy flights, fought bushfires in his planes and campaigned vigorously for Sydney Airport's third runway.
In light of his contribution to aviation he was awarded an OBE in 1980 and in 1991 an AM. In 2012, he was inducted into the Australian Aviation Hall of Fame.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.