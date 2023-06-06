Central Western Daily
Home/Community/Faces of Orange
Our People

Orange agricultural apprentice Claire Miller receives scholarship

June 6 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Claire Miller is a "hardworking and very talented young apprentice going places in a male-dominated industry". And that's certainly not an easy thing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What to read next

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.