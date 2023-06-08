Central Western Daily
Home/Community/Faces of Orange
Profile

Grenfell horse trainer Keith Ritchie celebrates 100th birthday in Orange

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated June 8 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top horse trainer, jockey, butcher and family man, Grenfell's Keith Ritchie has turned 100 years old. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Top horse trainer, jockey, butcher and family man, Grenfell's Keith Ritchie has turned 100 years old. Picture by Carla Freedman.

Honey rum. Rum and garlic. Keith Ritchie's recipe for a good innings in life is as simple as it is peculiar.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.